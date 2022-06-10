Sims in action again tonight

After featuring in Wednesday night’s State of Origin One, Fiji Bati Tariq Sims will be in action again tonight in round 14 of the NRL.

Sims has been named as the second row for the Dragons against the Cowboys.

The two teams open round 14 at 9.55pm.

Fiji Bati and Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa is still in the casualty ward nursing a hamstring injury.

You can watch the Roosters vs Storm match on Saturday at 7.30pm live on FBC Sports.

[Source: NRL.com]