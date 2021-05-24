Home

Rugby League

Kaiviti Silktails player missing in Sydney

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 17, 2021 9:28 am

The Kaiviti Silktails returned home last week from Australia without one of its players.

Centre Tomasi Vunicagi was reported missing to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command on Wednesday 11 August when he failed to meet with friends and has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to the disappearance being out of character.

According to Police, the 28 year old was last seen about 5pm on Tuesday 10 August.

He was part of the Kaiviti Silktails squad that competed in the Ron Massey Cup in Sydney under the New South Wales Rugby League competition.

The competition was recently called off due to the soaring number of cases in the state.

The Silktails are expected to return to Australia in November for 2022 pre-season training.

We are trying to get comments from the Silktails management and the Fiji National Rugby League.

