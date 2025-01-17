Youth quarter-finals set for Coral Coast

Aflame Brothers

Defending McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast 7s Youth champs, Dominion Brothers is one of eight teams through to the main cup quarter-finals.

Joining them in the quarters are Tubarua, Navala, Southland Broncos, Pacific Nomads, Japan Under 18, Aflame Brothers and Sausauvou Taveuni.

The first Youth quarter-final starts at 3:30pm between Tubarua and Navala.

Southland Broncos and Pacific Nomads play in the second quarter at 3:50pm before Japan meets Aflame Brothers at 4:10pm.

The last quarter-final between champs Dominion Brothers and Sausauvou Taveuni will be played at 4:30pm.

The men’s cup quarter-finals starts at 4:55pm.

The Coral Coast 7s action is live and exclusive on FBC Sports.