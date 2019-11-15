We have to challenge the best: Fuli

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has challenged the side ahead of the Sydney 7s.

The Fijiana will miss two of their key players this weekend.

Raijieli Daveua and Asinate Savu had to return home due to injuries sustained at the Hamilton 7s last week.

Article continues after advertisement

But there are senior players like Ana Maria Naimasi, Rusila Nagasau, Ana Maria Roqica, Roela Radiniyavuni and Lavenia Tinai who are expected to guide young captain Tokasa Seniyasi and the side in Sydney.

Speaking to Tia Roko and the Voice of Melanesia Radio program in Sydney, Fuli says the players need to challenge the best.

‘We were tested last week because we lost three of our key players injured in Hamilton we had to get back replacement but it does not change the fact you know I message every day and competition week is we have to challenge the best and to beat Australia, New Zealand,USA and Canada you have to be your very best’.

The Fijiana will play USA in their first match tomorrow at 10:30am. They will then play Canada at 4:30pm and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm tomorrow followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.

Fijiana Squad for Sydney 7s

Vasiti Solikoviti

Pricilla Siata

Ana Roqica

Rusila Nagasau

Alowesi Nakoci

Lavenia Tinai

Roela Radiniyavuni

Mereseini Leivere

Viniana Riwai

Luisa Tisolo

Ana Maria Naimasi

Tokasa Seniyasi (c)