Visa delay hinders Dranisinukula’s selection

[File Photo]

Former Fiji 7s captain Paula Dranisinukula wasn’t able to fulfil his Commonwealth Games wish for the national side due to a delay in his visa.

This was revealed by the head coach Ben Gollings in a zoom conference last night.

Gollings says it was unfortunate that there were issues with the processing of Dranisinukula’s visa.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Gollings says the former skipper will now focus on the next assignment which is the World Cup 7s.

Dranisinukula, Filipo Bukayaro and Manueli Maisamoa didn’t make the final 13 member squad for the Commonwealth Games which starts on Friday.

The national coach adds Dranisinukula’s experience was vital to their campaign.

“In terms of the addition he makes to the team, it’s great to have him around from his leadership perspective, the players respond to him, he obviously got that experience and that’s what we were looking at like to draw upon with him with us in training camp.”

Fiji is set to face Zambia in it first match on Saturday at 12.02am, followed by Canada at 8.32am, and then Wales at 12.02am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana’s first game in on Friday at 8.22pm against Scotland.

The Commonwealth Games will air live on FBC Sports.