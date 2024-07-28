Tuwai will make a good coach says Kolinisau

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/Facebook]

Fiji 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau believes his captain, Jerry Tuwai, would make a great coach and mentor based on his experience.

In a press conference this morning, Kolinisau mentioned that they have been talking about Tuwai’s interest in coaching.

He hopes Tuwai will pursue this dream, as he sees a lot of potential in him.

Article continues after advertisement

“He’s been talking to me about getting into coaching, and I love that idea, and I told him, “Jerry, you will make a really good coach”—just the experience that he has. I really hope he sticks to the coaching plan.”

Kolinisau also adds that there will be a place for Tuwai in the team as long as he remains fit enough to wear the white jersey.

Meanwhile, our Fijiana 7s team will be in action starting tomorrow at the Paris Olympics.

They are set to face Canada in their first pool game at 3.30 a.m before taking on China at 7 a.m.

They will face New Zealand at 2.30 a.m on Tuesday in their last pool game.