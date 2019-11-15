Sydney 7s to raise money for bushfire relief

Rugby Australia and World Rugby will, together in partnership, support the ongoing bushfire situation in Australia this weekend.

They will be donating $1,000 for every try scored by Australia’s men and women sides to the bushfire relief fund.

Sydney follows a spectacular tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand, last weekend where the hosts were victorious in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

The Hamilton and Sydney events are the first tournaments to be played across a new and exciting two-day format, which was introduced for these particular events after it was announced last year that Hamilton would become a combined men’s and women’s tournament for the first time in the history of the New Zealand Sevens.

With the 2020 tournament being Sydney’s fourth to feature a women’s competition alongside the men, this year’s event will be the most equitable yet with the two-day format ensuring that the men and women play under the same conditions over the entire tournament.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

The Fijiana, on the other hand, will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.