Special send-off for Fijiana 7s

The Fijiana 7s team received a special send-off from Assistant Minister for Women Sashi Kiran at the Olympic House today.

The team was reassured that they have the country’s support, regardless of their results at the Paris Olympics.

Sashi Kiran says the team is blessed to represent the country at the highest level of sports in the world.

“It’s a real real real honour to come and wish you well before you go, I hope you fell prepared and mentally ready. You know that the whole country will be watching you, we will all be watching you at every step of the way, praying for you and whether you win or lose we still will hold you very dear and know that the whole nation loves and will hold you in our prayers but it’s very important for us to be represented at the Olympics and we are all proud that you have made it this far.”

Kiran adds that the ladies will continue to be an idol and inspiration to many young women and girls in the country.

The team has two more days of training and a gym session before they leave for France.

The Fijiana 7s will face Canada first on the 29th of this month at 3.30am at Stade de France.

The team will depart our shores on Monday.