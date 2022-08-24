Mei hopes for big break

Ani Mei

21-year-old Ani Mei believes hard-work and perseverance is enough to get her a spot in the final Fijiana 7s World Cup team.

The Lomaitivi native is part of the Fijiana 7s extended squad to the World Cup next month in Cape Town, South Africa.

The former Jasper Williams High School student knows she has to put in the extra yards given that three other players are contesting for the playmaker’s position.

“Sometimes when training gets intense, I just feel like throwing in the towel. But then i think of all the sacrifices and how far I’ve come, the challenges I had to go through – it gives me some encouragement knowing that one day I can represent Fiji in the series and the world cup.”

Mei is contesting the position alongside Viniana Riwai, Lavena Cavuru and Mereula Toroti.

The Fijiana 7s final team will be announced soon.

The Cape Town World Cup will kick-off from the 9th to the 11th of next month.

Meanwhile, the men’s side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.