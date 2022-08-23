LA 7s will be icing on the cake: Gollings

Preparation is key for the Fiji 7’s team as they count down to the LA 7s tournament this weekend.

Coach Ben Gollings says they have turned the mistakes from the Commonwealth Games into lessons and have high hopes that the boys will perform well.

Gollings says he is confident with his choice of players adding that Joseva Talacolo will enhance the team’s restart.

“Now we’ve got threats all across the board when it comes to our kickoff and the opposition have to be very weary even if they mark him he gives us opportunity elsewhere.”



Gollings knows the big task ahead and he’ll use the LA 7s to help him finalize his World Cup 7s squad.

“I think from our standpoint we’re in a really good position, we’re ready. We’ll go and put the icing on the cake in LA, and then the great thing is we’ve got two weeks before we actually play-play in South Africa to iron everything out and reconnect. I’m confident that we’ll be ready and would have prepared exactly how we wanna do it.”

Captain Waisea Nacuqu says they will focus on communication and teamwork and adds that the inclusion of key players is an asset that will try to add value to.

Meanwhile, the national side will play its three LA 7s pool games on Sunday starting with Wales at 6.10am, before playing France at 9.31am and Ireland at 1.05pm.