Keep the ball: Kolinisau

Fiji Airways national team head coach, Osea Kolinisau says he has spoken about the importance of ball possession to his players following day one of the Hong Kong 7s.

Fiji lost 0-12 to Australia and then beat Canada 45-5

Kolinisau has been consistently reminding the team to avoid turnovers during matches.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: World Rugby]

He says in the modern day game, their opponents are ruthless and will capitalize on mistakes.

“I told the boys that we need to cut down on our mistakes and once we have the ball, let’s try to keep it.”

Fiji plays France today, which will decide its route for a potential quarter-final.



[Source: World Rugby]

Meanwhile, France, on the other hand, has two impressive wins in the bag, defeating Canada 31-0 and Australia 19-14.

The two sides will clash at 5:42 pm.

You can watch it live on FBC TV.