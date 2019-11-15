Former Wallaby returns for Aussie 7s

The lure of a potential berth at the Tokyo Olympics has seen ex-Wallabies speedster Luke Morahan return from England to train with the Australian sevens team.

He could even pull on the boots for the Sydney Sevens.

Morahan was a surprise attendee at the Aussie 7s training yesterday after a conversation last year with Aussie coach Tim Walsh opened the door for the former Reds and Force flyer to take a shot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Morahan, who won silver with Australia in the 2010 Commonwealth Games and also came back for the 2013 Sevens World Cup and currently plays for Bristol in the English Premiership.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

The Fijiana, on the other hand, will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC Sports and FBC TV channels.