Fijian makes Aussie 7s squad for Dubai

The Australian Men’s 7s side for Dubai has been named which includes a Fijian.

Solomone Vosaicake is one of the eight debutants confirmed by Head Coach Tim Walsh.

Vosaicake, Henry Paterson, Dietrich Roach, Yool Yool, Kristan Jensen, and Ben Dowling are the New South Wales products on the side and they are joined by Brumbies Academy players Jed Stuart and Corey Toole as the other new faces.

Former Melbourne Rebels centre Billy Meakes is also set to make his return to the World Series after making the team.

Meakes will be joined by Australian World Series stalwarts Nick Malouf, Henry Hutchison, Maurice Longbottom, and Josh Turner.

Australia will wear its new gold and First Nations-inspired jerseys for the first time.

The side is in the same pool as Fiji and they’ll meet at 3:33am on Saturday.