Fiji to face South Africa in Dubai 7s Cup semi-final

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

An intense quarter-final was witnessed between the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side and Ireland this evening as Fiji narrowly won 29-24 to book a semi-final spot in the Dubai 7s.

Fiji will now face South Africa in the semi-final at 10.04 tonight after they defeated Australia 24-7 in the first quarter-final.

Fiji dominated the first half while Ireland took over in the second half.

Fiji was too quick and exploited Ireland in all aspects of the game.

Pilipo Bukayaro wasted no time as he quickly ran to the try line after the ball nicely landed in his hands to open the scoring with an unconverted try in the second minute of play.

Fiji’s forward player, Filipe Sauturaga capitalized on Irelands poor throw, and he quickly ran to the corner to score their second unconverted try in the third minute of play.

This wasn’t all as the Fijians was running hot as Kaminieli easily got his name on the scoresheet as he ran to score under the bar with a successful conversion in the fourth minute of play.

Rasaku once again was too quick to pass the ball over to Terio Tamani who ran to score their fourth try after being dragged to the sideline by the strong Irish side.

Tamani again disrupted the restart as he swiftly grabbed the ball and cruised to score between the sticks with a successful conversion.

Fiji led 29-0 at halftime.

Everything turned around in the second half as Fiji was the one struggling.

Ireland was more determined as they opened their scoring through Zac Ward with an unconverted try.

Mental lapse form Fiji in the 11th minute saw Terry Kennedy capitalizing on their mistake as he ran and dotted down their second try.

This wasn’t all as Jordon Conroy ran for their third try in the corner as he avoided the flying tackle from Fiji just a few seconds after.

Ireland’s Harry Mcnulty continued the momentum as he sliced through the Fijian defense to score the last try for the match leaving the score line at 24-29.