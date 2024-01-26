Fiji downs Samoa in opener

[Source: Supplied- Fiji Rugby]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team kicked off their campaign in Perth with a 14-7 victory against a spirited Samoan outfit.

Fiji struggled to maintain possession in the first half and was rattled by Samoa’s defense.

After a scoreless first five minutes,Kaminieli Rasaku set up Vuiviawa Naduvalo for a runaway try.

However, the Samoans replied with a converted try to lock the game up 7-all at the break.

It was a see-saw battle in the second spell but Terio Tamani sealed the deal when he sold a dummy to cut through two defenders to score.

The national side will face France at 11:31 tonight.

The French defeated New Zealand 33-17.