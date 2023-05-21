Fiji 7s to face Australia in quarterfinal

Waisea Nacuqu.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side will play Australia in the London 7s quarterfinal at 9:29 tonight.

This is after the side bounced back from their loss to Argentina to thrash Japan in their last pool match this morning.

Paula Nayacakalou scored a hat-trick in Fiji’s 54-7 win.

Nayacakalou managed to score in the 1st, 8th, and 11th minutes.

Other tries were scored by Waisea Nacuqu, Josese Batirerega, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Terio Tamani and Ponipate Loganimasi.

The national side beat Ireland 33-12 in its first match before going down to Argentina 40-12.