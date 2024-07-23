Fiji’s perfect record at the Olympics

Team Fiji’s men’s sevens side knows that statistics favour them ahead of the start of the rugby competition on Thursday morning at the Paris Olympics.

Fiji has never lost a game at the Olympics, winning all its 12 matches on the way to winning the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games.

They scored the most Olympic Games tries of any team with 50 and hold the record for the most tries at a single Games, with 26 in Rio 2016.

Only four of their 12 victories have been close, within a margin of seven points or less. New Zealand, USA and Argentina at Rio 2016, and Japan at Tokyo 2020 are the only teams to have come within a converted try of the two-time gold medallists at full-time.

Fiji have never conceded more than three tries and 19 points in a match.

Skipper Jerry Tuwai will become the first Fijian to play at three Olympic Games and is their joint all-time leading try-scorer with five alongside Jiuta Wainiqolo.

Tuwai only returned to the SVNS series for the first time this season at the Grand Final in Madrid, having an immediate impact with two tries and one try assist.

There are only three survivors in their squad from Tokyo 2020 –Tuwai, Iosefo Masi and Waisea Nacuqu.

Fiji play Uruguay at 3am on Thursday followed by USA at 6.30 am then France at 1.30 am on Friday.