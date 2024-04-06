No Rush without Hong Kong 7s

Eric Rush in Hong Kong

All Blacks 7s legend Eric Rush says it’s quite sad that when he returns to the Hong Kong 7s, it will be not at the same venue he made a name for himself.

Speaking to FBC Sports, he says there wouldn’t be an Eric Rush if it wasn’t for the Mecca of 7s.

He adds it was not only him but other New Zealand players that made it big because of the Hong Kong 7s.

“A lot of good memories out here, a lot of bad memories too chasing all the Fijian boys around I think that was a special time in rugby and this will always be the home ground for us I think, I’m not sure what the new stadium will be like but hopefully it’s as good as this one.”

Rush’s All Blacks 7s career started in Hong Kong in 1988 until 2004 where he played in more than 60 tournaments, winning the Melrose Cup in 2001 plus two Commonwealth Games gold medals.

In 1991 he was voted the best and fairest player in Hong Kong and he also played nine Tests for the All Blacks.