Sevens

Dan Norton announces retirement

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 7:12 am
Dan Norton.[sporce:BBC Sport]

England rugby sevens legend and speedster Dan Norton has announced he will retire following the Vancouver Sevens today.

Norton is the all-time leading try-scorer in the World Series with 358.

The 34-year-old was part of the Great Britain side that won Olympic silver at the 2016 Rio Games and also represented Team GB at last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to World Rugby, he says he enjoyed the last 14 years annoying his teammates and he loved every minute of it.

He believes it’s time to hang up the boots.

