Bronze in Madrid for Fiji 7s

Ponipate Loganimasi

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has won a bronze medal at the HSBC Madrid SVNS in Spain after beating New Zealand 17-10.

Fiji earlier defeated New Zealand in pool play 28-26.

Jerry Tuwai’s return was felt by the team in the last three days.

Both sides scored two tries each in the first half.

Waisea Nacuqu and captain Ponipate Loganimasi dotted down for Fiji as they led 12-10 at the break.

Iowane Teba managed to score the lone try in the second spell.

It was also the first time since 2004 that Fiji failed to reach a final in a season.

Meanwhile, France has been crowned champion of the Madrid 7s after defeating Argentina 19-5 in the final.