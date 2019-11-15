19-year-old to captain Fijiana at Sydney 7s

For the first time in Fiji’s rugby history, a 19-year-old will captain the Fijiana at a World Sevens Series tournament.

Tokasa Seniyasi who has been quite a revelation for the Fijiana this season will lead the side at the Sydney 7s this weekend.

Seniyasi replaces Raijieli Daveua who is back home with Asinate Savu and Ana Maria Naimasi due to injuries sustained at the Hamilton 7s last week.

Fijiana 7s coach, Saiasi Fuli has entrusted the teenager the leadership as she has been one of the consistent performers for the side.

The youngster from Naitasiri was one of the standout performers from Hamilton last week with six tackles, five-line breaks, 14 carries and four offloads.

The former Assemblies of God High School student says a 7th place finish is what they after this weekend.

‘We want to try and keep on improving just like our coach said in every tournament we go to, we’ll just keep on working hard so for this tournament, the Sydney 7s, we’ll be trying to move from 8th to 7th so we can improve every time we join a tournament’.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s captain Tokasa Seniyasi believes her team will improve their performance in Syndey this weekend. They take on USA at 10.30am on Saturday then face Canada at 4.30pm before meeting Brazil at 9.45am on Sunday. #NewHeights pic.twitter.com/kTr5HJejWs — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) January 29, 2020

The Fijiana will play USA in their first match on Saturday at 10:30am.

They will then play Canada at 4:30pm on the same day and their final pool match against Brazil at 9:45am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side will meet Kenya at 3:09pm on Saturday followed by their clash with New Zealand at 9:33pm to end day one of competition.

Their last pool game on Sunday against Wales will be at 2:19pm.

You can watch the Sydney 7s live on FBC TV.