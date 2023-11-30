$10K prize purse for Savusavu 7s

Organizers of the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s have increased the prize money for the main cup winner from $7000 to $10,000 this year.

The announcement comes as Paradise Beverages has once again signed on as the major sponsor for the 15th edition of the tournament, in partnership with the Gaunavou Rugby Club of Yaroi village.

Paradise Beverages General Manager Mike Spencer says the tournament, as one of the 12 legs of the Fiji Bitter 7s Series is all about showcasing the talent of local players.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Fiji Bitter 7s Series is about supporting grassroots rugby and providing opportunities for players to develop and hopefully to go on and represent Fiji and we have seen numerous players come through over those 47 years have gone on to represent the Fiji 7s side or the Flying Fijians or the Fijian Drua for that fact.”

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the sponsorship from Paradise Beverages has also been instrumental in development projects for the Gaunavou Rugby Club, such as renovation of their community halls, Methodist Churches and the purchase of rugby kits and training equipment.

“Our plan for the tournament is that income generated from the tournament has been providing projects for the villagers of Yaroi in terms of renovation of their two community halls.”

The Labasa leg of the Fiji Bitter 7s series will feature 56 teams competing in the men’s, women’s and youth categories with netball, volleyball, futsal soccer and snooker games also part of the festivities.

The Savusavu 7s will be held on the 14th to the 16th of December at Ganilau Park.