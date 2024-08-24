U17 title travels to Lodoni after exciting finale

Ratu Kadavulevu School clinched the Under-17 grade title in a thrilling showdown, edging out Marist Brothers High School with a nail-biting 35-34 victory.

After falling just short in last year’s final, RKS made sure to seize the moment this time around.

The match was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging tries and keeping the crowd on the edge of their seats.

RKS’s number 8, Tevita Rokosuka, played a pivotal role, scoring two crucial tries that helped keep his team just ahead.

In the final moments, Marist pushed hard for a comeback, but RKS held firm, denying them the win by just a single point.

The narrow victory sees RKS lift the trophy, taking the title back to Lodoni in an unforgettable finish.