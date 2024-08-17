Kuruvadua dedicates win to late dad

Senitiki Kuruvadua

Senitiki Kuruvadua, the number 8 for Marist Under 15 who was their kicker, dedicated his team’s semifinal victory against Gospel to his father, who passed away earlier this week.

Despite the emotional weight of his father’s death, Kuruvadua played with remarkable resolve, as his father was his biggest supporter and number one fan.

“The boys stepped up for me and ensured I was mentally prepared for today’s game. It meant so much to have their support.”

The week has been particularly hard for Kuruvadua, but his dedication shone through on the field.

His performance led Marist to a win and secured their spot in next week’s final.

Kuruvadua is the son of the former CEO of iTaukei Land Trust Board and was the current CEO of Fiji Public Trustee, the Late Tevita Kuruvadua.