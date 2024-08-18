ACS chases first Raluve title

Adi Cakobau School, long recognized for its dominance in athletics, has now made history by reaching the final of the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 Trophy competition for the first time.

Despite their well-known success in the Fiji Finals, the school faced challenges this year, particularly in athletics.

However, ACS Media Officer Ravuama Latilevu shared that the school was determined to bounce back on the rugby field.

“We’ve always excelled in track events, but after a tough Coca Cola games, we challenged our girls to shine in Raluve. Their hard work has paid off, and we are thrilled to be in our first-ever final.”

Latilevu adds that he has confidence in the team and hopes to create history next week.

ACS will face 2022 champions, Natabua High School in the final next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the match on FBC Sports.