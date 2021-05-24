Safety of Vunicagi top priority

The safe return of Kaiviti Silktails centre Tomasi Vunicagi is the number one priority for the team management.

The Silktails returned home last week after competing in the Ron Massey Cup in Sydney under the New South Wales Rugby League competition Australia without Vunicagi.

Vunicagi was reported missing to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command on Wednesday 11 after he failed to meet with friends and has not been heard from since.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the 28-year-old was last seen about 5pm on Tuesday 10 August.

New South Wales Rugby League says they have been informed of the matter which is now being handled by the NSW Police and NSWRL will be making no further comment.

In addition to the NSWRL statement, the Kaiviti Silktails says the NSWRL are sponsors of all the Kaiviti Silktails visas and they share the same position.

The Silktails are expected to return to Australia in November for 2022 pre-season training