Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|Work continues behind the scene for border reopening|Labasa records two more COVID-19 cases|Youth strive to ensure financial stability|Rotuma on par with its vaccination campaign|More than 300 COVID patients hospitalized|Businesses contemplate introducing no jab, no entry concept|COVID death tally crosses 400|West cases continue to spike|Full vaccination close to 37%|Nabouwalu now a containment zone|128 positive cases among Fiji Police Force|No jab, no government assistance initiative welcomed|20 COVID deaths recorded in the West|No new cases, area of restricted movement in Nabouwalu|MoH begins mop-up exercise|MoH applies ANZMAT recommendation|Healthcare workers face challenges|Employers seek exemption from COVID-19 vaccination|More international medical teams ready to help|Risk remains of community transmission: Dr Fong|More than 20,000 Fijians infected with COVID-19|Three new deaths recorded|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Safety of Vunicagi top priority

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 19, 2021 6:18 am

The safe return of Kaiviti Silktails centre Tomasi Vunicagi is the number one priority for the team management.

The Silktails returned home last week after competing in the Ron Massey Cup in Sydney under the New South Wales Rugby League competition Australia without Vunicagi.

Vunicagi was reported missing to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command on Wednesday 11 after he failed to meet with friends and has not been heard from since.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Police, the 28-year-old was last seen about 5pm on Tuesday 10 August.

New South Wales Rugby League says they have been informed of the matter which is now being handled by the NSW Police and NSWRL will be making no further comment.

In addition to the NSWRL statement, the Kaiviti Silktails says the NSWRL are sponsors of all the Kaiviti Silktails visas and they share the same position.

The Silktails are expected to return to Australia in November for 2022 pre-season training

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.