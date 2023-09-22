Wales book quarter-final berth and leave Australia on verge of early exit

[Source: Rugby World Cup]

Wales produced a brilliant display, beating an increasingly ragged Australia 40-6 to become the first team to guarantee a spot in the quarter-finals.

In contrast, the Wallabies are facing a Pool-stage exit for the very first time.

With both sides viewing it as a must-win clash in the tightly contested Pool C, it was Wales who came out firing. A penalty within 30 seconds was followed by a scorching break from captain Jac Morgan, who fed a rushing Gareth Davies to dot down under the posts.

Australia did respond, with dangermen Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete to the fore. And when Wales linchpin Dan Biggar was forced off in the 12th minute, with the men in red leading just 7-6, the Wallabies looked to be in the hunt. But almost nothing went right for the two-time World Cup winners from then on.

A succession of penalties enabled Biggar’s replacement Gareth Anscombe to pull Wales into a 16-6 half-time lead and another lightening start to the second 40 minutes saw centre Nick Tompkins gather Anscombe’s cute chip to touch down. With Australia bereft of ideas and the penalty count creeping up, Morgan scored off the back of a maul and Anscombe added a further three penalties and a drop goal to secure Wales’ biggest ever victory over Australia.