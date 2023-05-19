Waratahs glad they’re not playing Drua in Fiji

[Source: Waratahs/ Facebook]

The Waratahs are aware that it’ll be a different ball game this time compared to when they last met the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round two of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Waratahs met the Drua twice last season and registered huge wins on both occasions.

This year the Drua lost 46-17 in their clash in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Waratahs assistant coach Chris Whitaker says the Drua has improved, having more structure in attack and solid defense.

He adds the Mick Byrne coached side is particularly dangerous at home and it’s a relief they are not playing round 13 in Fiji.

“I think we’re thankful we’re having them over here playing in Sydney as opposed to playing in Fiji, I think it’s been great for rugby, it’s been great for the competition and they play a very exciting brand of rugby so we’re going to be very cautious of that.”

Hooker David Porecki says they’re cautious of the Drua’s ability to punish their opponents in unstructured play and this is something they have to control.

“The games that they’ve won and the upsets that they’ve had against the Crusaders and the Hurricanes, they’ve been able to play their way. So for us it’s just being clinical this weekend. That’s our focus point, just being clinical, execute our set-piece, playing in the right areas of the field- all the cliches of rugby is coming into this because you need to play a structured play against them.”

The Waratahs host the Drua tomorrow at 9.35pm at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

You can watch this match live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.