Waqanivalu to take up FRU CFO role in February

Pita Tutuvula Waqanivalu to take up his new role in February. [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has appointed Pita Tutuvula Waqanivalu as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2026, as the organization aims to strengthen its financial game off the field.

Waqanivalu brings over a decade of leadership experience across public and private sectors, with a proven track record in financial management, governance and strategic planning.

He began his professional career at the Bank of the South Pacific before spending six and half years with international chartered accounting firm Ernst & Young.

His international experience spans the Pacific and beyond, including Jamaica, Singapore, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, Tonga and Samoa.

In his new role, Waqanivalu will oversee FRU’s financial operations, boost governance frameworks and help drive sustainable growth to support rugby development at all levels in Fiji.

“I am honored to join Fiji Rugby at such an exciting time for the sport in our nation. I look forward to using my experience to foster sustainable growth that supports rugby across Fiji.”

Fiji Rugby CEO Koli Sewabu says Waqanivalu’s appointment reflects their commitment to strong financial governance and strategic planning.

Sewabu believes his leadership will be key as we grow rugby’s reach in Fiji and on the international stage.

