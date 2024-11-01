Wallabies predict rugby union stardom for Suaalii

[Source: Reuters]

Australia prop Angus Bell believes Joseph Suaalii will become one of the best rugby union players in the world and dismissed talk that handing the rugby league convert a test debut on the end-of-season tour would cheapen the Wallabies jersey.

Bell was Suaalii’s roommate in the pre-tour training camp and said he had been impressed with the 21-year-old’s professionalism as well as his humility in the short time they had been together.

The burly loosehead scoffed at the suggestion Suaalii should not have been rushed straight into the squad without paying his dues in Super Rugby first.

With the Lions series only eight months away, Australia coach Joe Schmidt has suggested that Suaalii is likely to make his debut in one of the November tour fixtures against England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

As an outside back, Max Jorgensen could eventually end up competing with the newcomer for a place in the Wallabies team but he agreed with Bell about the impact Suaalii could have in rugby union.

Jorgensen has known Suaalii for a long time in Sydney schoolboy rugby circles and from time they spent together at rugby league team the Sydney Roosters.