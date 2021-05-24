Home

Rugby

Veitokani may be available next week

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 12:40 pm
The Tailevu rugby team during one of their training sessions [Photo: Supplied]

Tailevu fly-half Alivereti Veitokani will not be available for selection in the first round of the Skipper Cup this Saturday.

This was revealed to FBC Sports by Coach Samisoni Baikeitoga.

Veitokani suffered a knee injury in the clash against Namosi last season and is currently in rehab.

Article continues after advertisement

Baikeitoga says they’re in constant contact with Veitokani’s doctor.

“Veitokani who is in rehab may come in round two. We have put him in our training system and are awaiting the okay from his doctor so we can put him in the second round against Suva.”

The Head Coach says they will be fielding a young team with players coming through its development pathway.

Four of its senior players have also joined Naitasiri this season.

Tailevu faces Nadroga at Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3pm.

In other games, Naitasiri hosts Namosi in a Farebrother challenge at Naluwai ground, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Northland faces Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou.

