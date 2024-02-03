Two former FRU executives preferred Seruvakula

Senirusi Seruvakula [File Photo]

New revelations that two former Fiji Rugby Union executives preferred Senirusi Seruvakula as head coach before the job was given to Simon Raiwalui.

A former FRU executive who contacted FBC Sports said that current All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, Wayne Pivac, Raiwalui and Seruvakula were approached to apply after then-head coach Vern Cotter resigned.

The source revealed after the interviews, former FRU chief executive Tevita Tuiloa and former Chair Commander Humphrey Tawake preferred Seruvakula as head coach.

Article continues after advertisement

However, according to our source who was familiar with the last selection process, the then FRU General Manager High Performance and others didn’t support the idea of giving it to Seruvakula.

The issue has come to light after two-time Flying Fijians understudy coach Seruvakula was back on the shortlist for the new head coach position despite being informed earlier he was out of the race.

The Naitasiri man was understudy to John McKee and Vern Cotter.

Yesterday the former Fijian Drua Women Super W coach was interviewed by the panel and is now one of five in the running for the Flying Fijians coaching job.

On Thursday, the Suva Rugby Union emailed FRU Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua and Trustees Chair Peter Mazey asking if any local coaches applied for the position and if any was shortlisted, if not, why?

Suva also raised the issue of probable breach of the Fiji Immigration Act by FRU over the years in appointing expatriate coaches against local under-study coaches like Seruvakula who is currently the acting head coach for the national team.

Questions have been sent to Valenitabua and Attorney General Siromi Turaga.

Meanwhile, the FRU Board will have the final say on our new head coach.