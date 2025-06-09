Tuvalu excited for return to Nadi Junior Rugby Festival

[Source: Nadi Junior Rugby Association/Facebook]

Tuvalu Under 16 and Under 18 coach Alama Elisaia says his teams are already looking ahead to a return to the Nadi Junior Rugby Club Festival after gaining valuable experience at the 2025 edition earlier this month at Prince Charles Park.

Elisaia says the tournament was a major learning platform for his young players, with many experiencing international competition for the first time on quality grounds against strong club sides.

The Tuvalu coach says exposure was the main goal, allowing the boys to learn, observe and absorb as much as possible from other nations and clubs during the festival.

Article continues after advertisement

Elisaia adds that Tuvalu’s rugby leadership sees this as just the beginning, with plans already in place to return next year.

He says the aim is to bring back a bigger contingent in 2026, including the formation of a women’s team and the introduction of younger age groups such as the under-10s.

Elisaia says the experience in Nadi has reinforced Tuvalu’s commitment to junior rugby development, with the festival now a key part of their future pathway.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.