Tourney to promote fitness

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

One of the major objectives of hosting the annual Ratu Sukuna Bowl is to promote the fitness level among police officers and military personnel.

According to the Sukuna Bowl committee chair Jeremaia Waqanisau, the tournament is a way to keep their officers and militants involved in such activities to keep their fitness up to par.

Apart from this, he says another objective of the week-long tournament is to get their officers and military personnel to get together and enjoy each other’s company.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main reason for the Sukuna Bowl is to bring the two forces together. Although competition is important, it is not as important as the primary goal of the Sukuna Bowl which will be to bring the two forces together.”

He says camaraderie is one of the most important morals for both forces and is something they hope to strengthen every year during the competition.

The Sukuna Bowl competition is set to be held next month.