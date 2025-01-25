Tournament to help with Deans build-up

Build-up for the renowned Vodafone Deans Trophy competition is currently underway with schools in and around Suva competing in the Junior Club Rugby 10’s competition which started today at the Bidesi Grounds in Suva.

Fiji Rugby Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says the program is a collaboration between the Suva Grammar Old Scholars, FRU Development Unit, and the Fiji Sports Council.

While the tournament serves as a preparation platform for the deans, Matawalu says it also gives players who do not make their school teams for the deans an opportunity to get a feel of a similar type of competition.

The tournament features 44 schools in the central division, for both boys and girls from the U15, U17 and U19 divisions.

“This is the first of the three tournaments we have scheduled for the next three weeks. Yes, we can say this will help for the build-up for Deans, but you know this is mainly targeted at students or rugby players who are in school that don’t participate in Deans, and are normally left out in the secondary school deans’ competition.”

He adds that they plan to make this tournament an annual event, and are hoping to host future tournaments in the western division and outer islands.

The tournament will be held at the Bidesi Grounds over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, here are some of the match results; in the under-15 grade, Marist 5-10 Royal Diadem, QVSOB 36-0 NCF Mana, Raiwaqa 5-5 Royal Diadem 2, MGM 41-0 Lami Rugby, Eastern Saints 5-19 Lomaiviti.

In the under-17 grade; Marist Blue 5-24 Naitasiri Secondary, Marist Reds 15-0 Lami Rugby, Eastern Saints 5-7 QVS OB, Lomaiviti Black 12-0 Epiromi High Teens, Lomaiviti Green 5-14 Saint Peter Namosi.

In the Under-19 grade; Deii Rugger 5-0 Naitasiri Sec, Suva Stallions 17-0 NFC Mana, Marist Red 5-0 Kaite, Eastern Saints 10-12 NHS Broncos.