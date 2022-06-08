Tikoirotuma and Rauluni to join Fijiana coaching team

Fijiana team training at Bidesi Park.

Former Flying Fijians captain Mosese Rauluni and Asaeli Tikoirotuma will be part of the Fijiana coaching team for the Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship next month in Australia.

The duo is expected to join the extended squad in the country next week.

After retiring in 2007, Rauluni was part of the 2014 Flying Fijians coaching staff that helped Fiji qualify for the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Tikoirotuma last represented Fiji against the Barbarians in 2019, and was part of the 2012 Super Rugby champions Chiefs.

He also played for Harlequins and London Irish clubs, but has been involved with coaching lately.

Fijiana Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the inclusion of the two will boost their preparations.

“Two of my overseas coaches are arriving next week, Asaeli Tikoirotuma and Mosese Raulini. So they will be part of the Fijiana going into the Oceania, so we need a lot of quality coaches going into this management because of the consistency that we want from these girls. We need guys who have been here before looking after them.”

The Oceania Championship squad will be announced next week, with the players to join camp next weekend.