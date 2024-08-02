Ticket prices confirmed

Ticket prices for the Vodafone Raluve Trophy quarter-finals that will be played next Friday have been announced.

All seating areas, including the grandstand, concrete, and grass, will have a flat rate of $10.

Students in uniform can purchase tickets for $5, while tickets for kids under 12 will cost $3.

For the Deans quarterfinals next Saturday, ticket prices will vary by seating area.

Grandstand tickets are priced at $25, concrete seating will cost $15, and grass seating is available for $10.

As with the Raluve Trophy, students in uniform can buy tickets for $5, and tickets for kids under 12 are $3.

Both competitions will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC Sports.