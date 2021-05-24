Three Fijians in NRL team of the week

Fiji Bati trio Apisai Koroisau, Viliame Kikau and Mikaele Ravalawa have been voted in the NRL’s team of the week after round one.

Ravalawa was impressive in the first round, scoring a hat-trick for the Dragons.

His tries were voted the NRL’s Drinkwise Try of the Week.

Kikau and Koroisau were instrumental in the Panther’s opening round success and are amongst the six Panthers players in the 13-man team.

Ravalawa will meet Kikau and Koroisau this Friday when the Dragons face the Panthers at 7 pm.

Opening round two is the Storm and Rabbitohs on Thursday at 9.05 pm and this match will air live on FBC Sports.