The £40million closed doors headache Scotland are fearing

Scotland Rugby Union is hoping that they will be able to gather after a date is set for the sport to return.

Chief Executive Mark Dodson is optimistic that the people will be able to support their national team at the BT Murrayfield to watch Scotland in the autumn internationals.

Professional players can train individually on June 22, provided the country moves into the second phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions before then.

Further discussions with the Scottish Government has been encouraging for SRU to have some level of crowds will be allowed for Scotland games.

The SRU estimates little more than 10,000 would be allowed into Murrayfield under two-metre physical distancing rules but a relaxation could allow about 30,000 in.

[Source: RugbyPass]