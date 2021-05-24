Tailevu aims for better results

Tailevu is on a quest to head up the Skipper Cup ladder.

Yesterday the side fought hard to hold Namosi 21-21 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu finished in the bottom three in last season and they are trying to avoid history from repeating itself.

Coach Samisoni Bakeitoga says the next few rounds is crucial for the Tailevu side.

“We need to maintain the top 8, I know Northland and Rewa down below, this game here the 6th and 7th round will determine the team that is going up and going down”

Namosi put up a good fight which was countered by Tailevu’s strong defence.

Bakeitoga says discipline is still an issue.

Tailevu will face Northland next.