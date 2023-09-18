Suva to challenge Nadroga for Farebrother Trophy

Nadroga has another tough encounter this week as they face Suva in the Inkk Farebrother Trophy challenge.

Suva is the third challenger and will look to muscle the coveted trophy from the Stallions.

Nadroga has successfully defended its title, beating Naitasiri 29-20 last week and Namosi before that.

Suva and Nadroga last met in round 1 of the Skipper Cup, with the Capital side securing a resounding 31-17 victory at Bidesi Park.

However, it’s poised to be a different ball game when they meet again at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday at 3pm.

Also at the same venue on Saturday, Rewa will take on Lautoka.