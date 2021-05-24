Home

Support a sense of home for Drua players

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 1:10 pm
Fijian Drua Fans. [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian Drua players have been away from their families for months and the support of fans brings home closer to them.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly-half Teti Tela says the support of families and fans in Australia has been tremendous so far with people turning up in numbers in all their match venues

He says it’s an incredible sight to see people with the Drua jerseys up on the stands.

Article continues after advertisement

“I really appreciate all the supporters that came out from a far as well. Fijians it’s quite special to us and to the boys as a lot of them have been away from home for about eight months. It’s good to see Fijians come down and you see the smiles on their faces especially when we put a performance like that. The scoreboard didn’t come our way but I think they were proud of us too.”

The Fijian Drua can expect more turnout this Saturday when it takes on the Western Force at 3.35 pm.

Before this, the Fijiana Drua also faces Force at 1 pm and both matches will air live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

