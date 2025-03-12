Super W try and parents' proud debut in stands

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

It was a weekend of milestones for Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s hooker Loraini Senivutu.

Despite the heartbreak of a tough 22-19 loss to the Queensland Reds, the Kadavu powerhouse had a moment she’ll never forget.

Senivutu says it was an indescribable moment for her after crossing the try line for the first time in her Super W career.

She had to pinch herself to see if she really scored that try and it was a rollercoaster of emotions for the former Cuvu College student.

“To be honest I could not believe that I was over the tryline, we scored our first try and that was like the first time too for me and it was also the first time my parents came over to watch me play.”

And it was even more special with her parents were in the stands for the first time and witnessed the priceless moment.

The team is now focused on this weekend’s match, and the side has made it clear they are determined for a win.

The Drua Women are calling on fans and supporters to turn up in numbers on Saturday to cheer them on.

They meet Brumbies at 3.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can also watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.

