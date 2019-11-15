Super Rugby Aotearoa begins today

Super Rugby Aotearoa season opener begins today after almost three months since the shutdown of the Super Rugby competition.

The first match between the Highlanders and Chiefs will see two Fijians feature for the Highlanders side.

These are Jona Nareki and Vilimoni Koroi who will make his debut if he gets called off the bench.

Meanwhile the Chiefs will feature Fijians, Pita Gus Sowakula and Kini Naholo have also been selected for the Waikato based franchise.

In other matches, Beauden Barrett will make his long-awaited debut for the Blues against his former team, the Hurricanes, at full-back in Auckland tomorrow.

Blues head coach Leon MacDonald has had his toughest selection job to decide his team for their opening match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

The Highlanders will host the Chiefs at 6:05pm on Saturday, on Sunday the Blues play the Hurricanes at 3:05 pm.