Rugby

Suaalii set for Wallabies spring tour

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

September 12, 2024 4:34 pm

Joseph Suaalii [Source: The Sydney Morning Herald]

Joseph Suaalii has revealed that he has already been told to prepare for the Wallabies’ upcoming Spring Tour, despite not yet playing a senior rugby match.

The Sydney Roosters star let the news slip during a press conference ahead of Friday’s NRL qualifying final against the Panthers.

Suaalii, who signed a deal with Rugby Australia in March last year, will officially join the Wallabies from October 2024 through to at least the end of 2027.

The 21-year-old, who excelled in both rugby and rugby league during his school days, is set to be fast-tracked into the Wallabies system for their four-Test tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The tour begins with a match against England in London on November 10.

