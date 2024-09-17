Strong player connections key to Byrne’s coaching success

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says his strong connection with the players makes communication much smoother, especially since many of them were under his guidance at the Fijian Drua.

Byrne points out that this familiarity is a crucial aspect of his coaching role, allowing for a deeper understanding on and off the field.

He adds that the team’s strong rapport helps them feed off each other’s energy, creating a positive and dynamic atmosphere that enhances their overall performance.

“I think they are still in their early stages in their professional careers all the lot of these players. They had a good learning and a new experience.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians are gearing up to defend their Pacific Nations Cup title.

They will meet Japan at 10.05pm on Saturday.

You can catch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.