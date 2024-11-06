Springboks wary of Scotland threat

[Source: Reuters]

South Africa are expecting Scotland to front up physically in their Autumn International clash in Edinburgh on Sunday, but are also wary of the hosts’ dynamic backline that will likely be led by returning flyhalf Finn Russell.

Scotland thumped Fiji 57-17 on Saturday with both teams missing several regulars as the Test fell outside of the international window.

Russell, fullback Blair Kinghorn and scrumhalf Ben White all boost the backline, and the Springboks will be keen to deny them a solid forward base from which to play.

South Africa name their team for the Test on Thursday, while Scotland will reveal theirs a day later.

Nortje made his Test debut in 2022 but is one of several fresh faces in the Springbok squad since their Rugby World Cup triumph last year.

He is vying for a place in the highly-competitive second row, where South Africa have traditionally had plenty of depth.

After their clash with Scotland, South Africa travel to Twickenham to play England on Nov. 16 and meet Wales in Cardiff a week later.