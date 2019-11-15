Sowakula and Rayasi start for Moana Pasifika

The three players with links to Fiji in the Moana Pasifika squad have all made the match day 23 to take on the Maori All Blacks tomorrow.

However, one of them will come off the bench.

Pita Gus Sowakula will start at number eight and Salesi Rayasi will be wearing the number 11 jersey.

Former Flying Fijians center Asaeli Tikoirotuma is one of the eight players on the bench.

Isaiah Walker-Leawere is in the Maori All Blacks starting fifteen.

The two teams will play at 6pm tomorrow.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.