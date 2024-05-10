Mataiciwa appointed SoE, Nakarawa is FCS Commissioner

Ana Mataiciwa [left] and Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa [Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Constitutional Offices Commission has appointed several distinguished individuals to key positions within various governmental bodies.

Ana Mataiciwa has been appointed as the Supervisor of Elections for a term of five years, effective immediately.

With over 12 years of legal practice experience, Mataiciwa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role.

Having served with the Fijian Elections Offices for over nine years, including a tenure as Manager Legal and an acting appointment as Supervisor of Elections since January 2023, her dedication and commitment to ensuring transparent and fair electoral processes are undeniable.

Meanwhile, Finau Nagera has been appointed as the Auditor-General for a term of five years, effective immediately.



With over 20 years of professional work experience in audit and assurance, Nagera’s expertise is unparalleled.

Holding the esteemed title of chartered accountant and possessing a master’s degree in forensic accounting, she brings a unique skill set to the position.

Nagera’s previous leadership roles, including serving as President of the Fiji Institute of Accountants, underscore her capabilities and dedication to upholding the highest standards of financial accountability and transparency.

Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has been appointed as the Commissioner for Fiji Corrections Service for a term of five years, effective immediately.

Dr Nakarawa’s extensive legal background, coupled with his vast experience in correctional services and security, make him an ideal candidate for this crucial role.

Having previously served as an Assistant Commissioner of Prisons and held senior positions within the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dr Nakarawa brings a wealth of leadership and strategic vision to his new position.

Alefina Vuki has been appointed a member of the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission for a term of years, effective immediately.

As a seasoned legal practitioner and advocate for human rights, Vuki’s appointment reaffirms the Commission’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of all individuals in Fiji.

Her involvement in grassroots movements such as the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, coupled with her academic achievements, reflects her unwavering dedication to advancing equality and social justice.

These appointments reflect the Constitutional Offices Commission’s dedication to selecting highly qualified individuals who will uphold the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability in their respective roles.

The Commission congratulates Mataiciwa, Nagera, Dr Nakarawa, and Vuki on their appointments and wishes them success in their new endeavours.