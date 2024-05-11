Prasad highlights Girmityas' legacy of peaceful solutions

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the Girmityas passed the knowledge and strength to their children on how and when to peacefully seek solutions.

Speaking at the launch of the Girmit Day celebrations at the Girmit Multicultural Center in Lautoka, Prasad says the ancestors did not demand not receive any assistance from the British Colonial government for education, social security, pension, and transport assistance.

During his speech Prasad paid tribute to the former leaders of Fiji, with the likes of late A.D. Patel, S M Koya, and Jai Ram Reddy who took on the principles of the Girmityas and recognised the values on which they wanted to build Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“The leaders who came out were born out of the struggles of the Girmitya community provided work towards for the well-being and welfare of all our people beginning from building of schools. And today 99% of the schools in this country were built by our church leaders, our religious leaders, and our community groups.”

Prasad adds these leaders were working together as Fiji was coming out of the end of the indenture system.

The Girmit celebrations will continue at the Cultural Center in Lautoka until Monday with various traditional items and programs planned for the three-day event.